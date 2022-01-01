Trio North Wildwood
North Wildwoods newest American Gastro Eatery specializing in serving high-quality food, filling the void between fine dining and bar fare. Guests can build their dinner from our small plate choices, or choose from our large plate section such as steak, pork chop, rotisserie duck, seafood, or a combination of both.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
700 New Jersey Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
700 New Jersey Avenue
North Wildwood NJ
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Charlie & Munco's
Farm Fresh Ice Cream
Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Experience The Difference!
The Wood
Come in and enjoy!
Cattle -n- Clover
Come in and enjoy!