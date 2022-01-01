Go
Trio North Wildwood

North Wildwoods newest American Gastro Eatery specializing in serving high-quality food, filling the void between fine dining and bar fare. Guests can build their dinner from our small plate choices, or choose from our large plate section such as steak, pork chop, rotisserie duck, seafood, or a combination of both.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

700 New Jersey Avenue • $$

Avg 5 (521 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Cioppino$29.00
clams · mussels · whitefish · shrimp · scallops · grilled sourdough
This dish can be made Gluten Free if you request NO BREAD.
Arugula Salad (GF)$9.00
pickled fennel · citrus segments · dried fruit & nuts · blue cheese · white balsamic vinaigrette
Shrimp Crab & Lobster Cakes$31.00
caribbean rice and seasonal vegetables
Caribbean Jerk Chicken GF$28.00
Caribbean Jerk Chicken Breast and boneless thigh. Caribbean dirty rice and seasonal vegetables
Barbecue Pork Belly (GF)$26.00
smashed goat cheese and chive potatoes · seasonal vegetables
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Tandoori Chicken Osso Buco (GF)$10.00
Harvest Salad (GF)$13.00
tomato cucumber and feta with shaved shallots
Tuna Poke (GF)$13.00
cucumber canapes, flying fish caviar
Crab , Clam & Shrimp Risotto GF$31.00
pea and corn risotto
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

700 New Jersey Avenue

North Wildwood NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
