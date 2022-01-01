Go
The Virginian

Offering Curb-side Takeout. Two cocktails per meal, Four total per order, per VA ABC.

Popular Items

Iceberg Wedge$10.00
Our Classic Burger$13.00
Comes with lettuce and tomato; but it fully customizable to create the burger of your dreams, with toppings and cheeses galore!
Grilled Wings$9.00
Six grilled chicken wings tossed in your choice of: garlic parmesan, Thai chili, buffalo, gochujang, Cheerwine BBQ, or apricot jalapeño sauce.
Baja Fish Tacos$9.00
Three mini tacos filled with lightly dusted Alaskan cod over sriracha-tossed romaine, with an avocado and cilantro Baja cream sauce, finished with pico de gallo.
House Salad$7.00
Mixed field greens, tri-color carrots, tomatoes & cucumbers. Available to enhance with proteins, vegetables and cheese.
Classic Club$13.00
Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, with cheddar and provolone cheeses on toasted sourdough.
Beef Tips & Mash$15.00
Filet mignon beef tips sautéed with red wine, served with asparagus tips and parmesan whipped potatoes.
Corona Premier$4.00
Mixed Berry Salad$10.00
Mixed field greens tossed in a raspberry poppyseed dressing, topped with candied walnuts, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and crumbled goat cheese.
Location

Bristol VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
