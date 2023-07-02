Main picView gallery

Axe and Ale House 155 Moore St

155 Moore St

bristol, VA 24201

Fun

Axe Lane Rental

1 Hr Axe Rental per person

$20.00

Multiple Lane Rental

$250.00+

2 Hr Axe Lane Rental

$35.00

Group Space Rentals

$50.00

30 Minute Axe Lane Rental per person

$12.00

1 Hr LANE rental (up to 6 people)

$100.00

Food Menu

Appetizers

Ale House Sampler

$19.00

Mega-Bavarian Pretzel, Fried Pickles, Mozzarella Sticks and Onion Rings served with marinara, beer cheese and our chipotle ranch

Shark Board

$15.00

Our take on the charcuterie board includes salami, pepperoni, cherry tomato, green olives, chocolate covered almonds, cracker medley, and a variety of cheeses.

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

"House Nachos, layered with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeno, red onions. Choose: Chicken, Pork or Chili"

Big Axe Pretzel

$9.00

Mega, Bavarian-Pretzel, lightly salted served with beer cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

100% real mozzarella cheese, battered and fried to a golden brown perfection

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Battered, golden fried sliced pickle chips served with a side of ranch dressing

Quesadilla

$9.00

Crispy tortilla quesadillas choose: Chicken, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese Smoked BBQ, Red Onion, Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese Tex Mex- Chili, Onion, Diced Jalapeno, Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese

Sandwiches

The Smokey Pig

$13.00

In-house smoked pulled pork piled on a golden bun topped with house made slaw and smothered in our bbq sauce served with fries or chips

Chicken Salad Sammy

$10.00

Fresh chicken salad just like Mamaw used to make set atop lettuce and tomato served on a buttery croissant with fries or chips

The Chicken and Waffle

$11.00

Classic waffle folded around fried chicken tenders drizzled with maple syrup and served with fries

Smokey Bird

$12.00

Our in-house slow-smoked chicken slathered with house made Alabama white sauce with fries or chips

Classic Cuban

$13.00

Our fresh sliced ham covered with our in house smoked pork and melted provolone cheese on a toasted roll with pickles and sweet-spicy mustard served with fries or chips

The Kitchen Sink

$14.00

A hearty sandwich piled high with our hand sliced roast beef, ham, and turkey topped with bacon and covered in provolone lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, mayo and italian dressing served with chips or fries

The Italian

$12.00

House sliced ham, provolone cheese on a bed of banana peppers , onions , lettuce , and tomato. Toasted and covered with house Italian Dressing served with fries or slaw

The BLT

$11.00

Crispy bacon on lettuce, and tomato with mayo. A true classic!

The Club

$12.00

fresh sliced ham, turkey, and crispy bacon topped with provolone cheese lettuce, tomato and onion and smothered with mayo.

Roast Beef

$12.00

hand sliced roast beef piled high, lettuce, tomato and onion

Entrees

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Golden-fried tenders served with fries

Ale House Dog

$14.00

Extra Large, 1/2 lb, angus-beef- hot dog served with house chili, onion, slaw and mustard on buttery-toasted bun with fries

Jr. Ale House Dog

$6.50

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh Iceberg lettuce with ham, tomato, red onions topped with shredded cheese, bacon and fresh croutons

Southwest Salad

$13.00

smoked chicken, fresh iceberg lettuce, roasted corn and black bean salsa, bacon, crumbled corn chips tossed in chipotle ranch and topped with shredded cheese

Side Salad

$4.00

Same as our larger version salads just about 1/3 of the portion size

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Golden Fried and Lightly Seasoned

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$4.50

Side of our Fresh chicken salad - chicken, almonds, white grapes, celery, sweet relish, mayo, salt and pepper

Onion Rings

$4.50

Beer Battered, whole onions cut and golden fried to provide the perfect crunch

Baked Potato

$4.00

Salt and butter rubbed large potatoes served hot with sour cream on the side

Potato Salad

$4.00

Our version of this classic includes mustard, dill, red onion, relish and mayo

Desserts

Waffle Taco Smores

$9.00

Marshmallow, Chocolate drizzle, Vanilla Ice Cream wrapped in a warm waffle topped with whipped cream.

Tru Fu

$4.50

YES, that trufru. 1.5 oz cup of fresh raspberry, strawberry or blueberry fruit, covered in white and dark chocolate, hyper chilled and ready for you to enjoy! Try one today!

Ice Cream

$7.00

Two Scoops, Chocolate or Vanilla ice cream, with your choice of strawberry, chocolate, raspberry, caramel, white chocolate, kiwi, blackberry, mango or cinnamon drizzle in a bowl or cone

Donut Holes

$7.00

Warm donut holes covered in your choice of powdered sugar, strawberry, chocolate, raspberry, caramel, white chocolate, kiwi, blackberry, mango or cinnamon drizzle

Drink Menu

Beer

DFT Cider- Queen of Swords

$7.00

DFT Blue Moon

$5.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$5.00

DFT IPA Weed Pernicious

$7.00

DFT Lager- Trail Runner

$6.00

DFT Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Budweiser 16oz

$4.00

BTL Sam Adams- Summer

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Leinenkugal Summer Shandy

$5.00

BTL Bold Rock Blackberry

$4.50

BTL Bud Light 16oz

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller Lite

$5.00

BTL Yuengling

$4.50

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Redds Strawberry Ale

$4.50

CAN Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

CAN Guiness

$6.00

CAN Natural Light

$4.00

CAN Busch Light 16oz

$4.00

CAN Golden Road Mango Cart 12 oz

$6.00

CAN Damascus Honey Mango 12oz

$6.00

CAN New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA 12oz

$6.00

CAN Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA 12oz

$6.00

CAN YeeHaw Dunkel

$6.00

CAN White Claw

$4.00

CAN Truly Variety

$4.00

CAN Twisted Tea

$4.00

Wine

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

House Merlot

$5.50

House Zinfandel

$5.50

House Pinot Noir

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

House Champagne

$5.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

Yellow- Axe Hole

$22.00+

Yellow Axe and Ale House Logo T with 'Don't be an Axe Hole' on the back.

Yellow- Kick Axe Time

$22.00+

Black- Kick Axe Time

$22.00+

Black- Axe Hole

$22.00+

Hats

Grey/White Hat One Size fits most

$25.00

Black/Camo OSFM

$25.00

Grey/Black

$25.00

Hoodies

Black A&A

$30.00+

Koozies

Multi-Colored Axe and Ale House Koozies

$4.50

Viking Beer Helmet

Viking Beer Helmet

$30.00

Special

Chips

BBQ

$1.00

Salt & Vinegar

$1.00

Cheddar Sun Chips

$1.00

Cheetos Crunchy

$1.00

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.00

Chili Cheese Fritos

$1.00

Potato salad

Side of Potato Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw- Side

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown Bristol, Va. We hope to be your go to place for good vibes and good times with your friends and family. Quiet dinning, competitive games and a rowdy sports bar, we have a little something for everyone. Get your group together and reserve your lane or the whole place! See you soon!

Location

155 Moore St, bristol, VA 24201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
