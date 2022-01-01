Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bloom

601 State St,

bristol, VA 24201

Breakfast

Biscuit and Gravy

$6.75

world's best sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuits

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

egg, cheddar, choice of bacon, sausage, city ham. +2 sub goat cheese and spinach for cheddar

Breakfast Bowl

$11.50

fried potatoes, onion, mushroom, spinach, egg, spicy mayo with choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

fried potatoes, chorizo, pepperjack, scrambled egg, salsa, choice of side

Buttermilk Waffle

$8.25

100% pure maple syrup

Carter Family Fold

$11.50

southern style omlette. ask for today's specialty

Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$13.00

nashville hot chicken, buttermilk waffle, hot honey

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$8.50

fried egg, bacon jam, jalapeno pimento

Granola Bowl

$10.50

bloom granola, yogurt, berry puree, bloom jam

Grit Bowl

$12.00

heirloom grits, bacon jam, egg, spinach, goat cheese

Quiche of the Day

$11.50

ask for today's specialty, choice of side

Bible BELT

$13.00

Brunch Club

Bible BELT

$13.00

Bologna Bibimbap

$13.00

Booooo-tine!

$12.00

Caramel Apple Pop Waffle

$13.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$13.00

Desserts

Bloom Tart

$5.00

Butterscotch Cream Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Hummingbird Cake

$10.00

Pumpkin Loaf

$5.00

Cookie & Milk

$4.00

Extras

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Maple Syrup

$1.50

Side of Bacon Jam

$1.00

Side of Bloom Jam

$1.00

Kids

Kids PB and J

$6.00

kids fruit or fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

kids fruit or fries

Kids Ham and Cheese

$7.00

kids fruit or fries

Kids Burger

$9.50

kids fruit or fries

Dino Nugs

$8.00

kids fruit or fries

Munchable

$10.00

ham, cheddar, fruit, crackers served with grape cool aid

Lunch

Brunch Burger

$15.00

smash burger, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, bacon jam with choice of side

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$15.50

Fried Bologna

$14.00

cheddar, whole grain mustard, spring mix, hot pickles, salt and vinegar chips, choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

cheddar, swiss, on white, choice of side

Lettuce Wraps

$12.50

spiced pork belly, collared kimchi, bibb lettuce

Pork Belly Queso Taco

$13.50

3 tortillas, beef shoiulder, fried pepperjack, chimichurri, pickled red onion, cilantro, salsa

Spicy Hummus Wrap

$12.50

hummus, seasonal veggies, spring mix, choice of side

Tuna Melt

$13.50

tuna salad, cheddar, bacon, tomato, choice of side

Turkey Club

$14.50

turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, 3 slices of wheat, choice of side

Turkey Pimento Melt

$13.00

city ham, bacon jam, miso honey mustard, swiss on white, choice of side

Sides

Bacon

$2.25

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Egg

$1.50

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Gravy

$4.00

House Greens

$3.00

Sausage

$2.25

Seasoned Potatoes

$3.50

White Toast

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.50

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Soup and Salad

Bibb Wedge Salad

$13.00

local bibb, blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, everything bagel seasoning, blue cheese dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Garden Salad

$11.50

spring mix, variety of garden vegetables, croutons, cheddar, green goddess dressing

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

ask for today's specialty. cup/bowl

Spinach Salad

$13.00

spinach, candied nuts, goat cheese, red onion, cucumber, bacon, berries, blood orange vinaigrette

Starters

Brunch Board for 2

$20.00

chef's selection of cured meats, cheeses, deviled eggs, biscuits, pickles, and jam

Brunch Board for 4

$40.00

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

classic or specialty

Deviled Eggs - Specialty

$8.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

jalapeno pimento, bacon jam

Mini Biscuits

$8.00

buttermilk drop biscuits, bloom jam

Spicy Hummus

$10.00

chili crisp, herbs, cauliflower naan

Starters

Bao Buns

$12.50

nashville hot chicken or spiced pork belly

Charcuterie for 2

$22.00

chef's selection of cured meats, cheeses, biscuits, deviled eggs, jam, and other accompaniments

Charcuterie for 4

$44.00

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

classic or specialty

Deviled Eggs - Specialty

$8.25

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

jalapeno pimento, bacon jam, pickled red onion

Grilled Vegetable Crudite

$15.50

grilled, pickled and raw vegetables with seasonal accompainiments

Lettuce Wraps

$12.50

bibb lettuce, spiced pork belly, collared kimchi, sesame

Mini Biscuits

$7.50

buttermilk drop biscuits, bloom jam

Spicy Hummus

$10.00

Soup and Salad

Bibb Wedge Salad

$12.00

bacon, blue cheese crumbles, everything bagel seasoning, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, blue cheese dressing

Garden Salad

$11.50

spring mix, seasonal vegetables, croutons, choice of dressing

Soup

$5.00+

cup/bowl

Spinach Salad

$13.00

spinach, fresh fruit, red onion, cucumber, candied nuts, goat cheese, bacon, blood orange vinaigrette

Handhelds

Bloom Burger

$15.00

ask for todays specialty, fries or greens

Not Your Mama's Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk waffle, nashville hot chicken, hot pickles, hot honey, fries or greens

Curried Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

fried green tomatoes, garam masala, pickled red onion, bibb, milk bun, fries or greens

Fried Bologna

$14.00

fried bologna, cheddar, hot pickles, lettuce, whole grain mustard, salt and vinegar chips, fries or greens

Plates

Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

vegetable medley, buttermilk beurre blanc, fresh herbs, microgreens

Bloom Ramen

$19.00

nashville hot chicken or spiced pork belly, 48 hour broth, collared kimchi, seasonal vegetables, chili crisp . ask for gluten free! +1 make it hot as hell!

Braised Beef

$27.00

beef shoulder, red wine reduction, mashed potato

Miso Honey Chicken

$21.00

chicken thighs, miso honey mustard, togorashi carrots, white rice, pickled red onion

Ribeye

$37.00Out of stock

6 oz filet, compound butter, local mushrooms, mashed potatoes

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Steak Frites

$30.00

8 oz flank, chimichurri, fries

Stuffed Sweet Potato Curry

$19.00

stuffed sweet potato, chickpea masala, cilantro, pickled red onion, black lime, white rice

Desserts

Butterscotch Cream Pie

$10.00

Pumpkin Spiced Tart

$10.00

Coconut S'mores Bar

$12.00Out of stock

Hummingbird Cake

$10.00

Pear Torte

$12.00

Sides

Cauliflower Naan

$4.00

Collard Kimchi

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Greens

$3.00

Grilled Veg

$4.50

House Pickles

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Parmesan Fries

$4.50

Lavash

$4.00

$4.00

Parm Tots

$4.50

Kids

Dino Nugs

$8.00

Kids PB & J

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger

$9.50

Munchable

$10.00

Specials

shrimp cocktail

$15.00

tater tot poutine

$12.00

oyster mushroom risotto

$24.00

Flatbread

$14.00

G.O.A.T. Burger

$16.00

Barista Specials

FIzzy Dracula

$4.00

Pandora's Elixir

$6.00

The Green Monster

$6.00

Boo Berry

$6.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$7.00

The Great Pumpkin

$6.00

Coco Mocha

$6.00

Espresso & Coffee

Americano

$3.50

Basic Witch

$5.50

Bloom Berry

$5.50

Breve

$6.00

Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Café Au Lait

$4.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Coco #5

$5.50

Cortado

$5.50

Cuban

$5.50

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Flat White

$5.50

Flavored Latte

$5.50

Flavored Macchiato

$5.50

Hay Girl

$6.00

Honeysuckle

$5.50

Latte

$5.00

Red Eye

$5.50

Sweater Weather

$5.50

True Macchiato

$4.50

White Top Mountain

$5.50

Mocktails

Ginger Fizz

$6.00

Fancy Lemonade

$6.00

Hay Girl

$6.00

Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea & More

Chai

$4.50

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

London Fog

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Steamer

$3.50

Tea Latte

$4.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Bloom Merch

Tote Bag

$18.00

T-shirt

$22.00

Bloom Retail Coffee

24oz retail coffee

$32.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Happy Hour

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Spiced Pecans

$8.00

Spicy Hummus *

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New-Southern Restaurant

Location

601 State St,, bristol, VA 24201

Directions

