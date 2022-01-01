Bloom
601 State St,
bristol, VA 24201
Breakfast
Biscuit and Gravy
world's best sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuits
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
egg, cheddar, choice of bacon, sausage, city ham. +2 sub goat cheese and spinach for cheddar
Breakfast Bowl
fried potatoes, onion, mushroom, spinach, egg, spicy mayo with choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo
Breakfast Burrito
fried potatoes, chorizo, pepperjack, scrambled egg, salsa, choice of side
Buttermilk Waffle
100% pure maple syrup
Carter Family Fold
southern style omlette. ask for today's specialty
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
nashville hot chicken, buttermilk waffle, hot honey
Fried Chicken Biscuit
fried egg, bacon jam, jalapeno pimento
Granola Bowl
bloom granola, yogurt, berry puree, bloom jam
Grit Bowl
heirloom grits, bacon jam, egg, spinach, goat cheese
Quiche of the Day
ask for today's specialty, choice of side
Bible BELT
Brunch Club
Desserts
Kids
Lunch
Brunch Burger
smash burger, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, bacon jam with choice of side
Chicken Pesto Wrap
Fried Bologna
cheddar, whole grain mustard, spring mix, hot pickles, salt and vinegar chips, choice of side
Grilled Cheese
cheddar, swiss, on white, choice of side
Lettuce Wraps
spiced pork belly, collared kimchi, bibb lettuce
Pork Belly Queso Taco
3 tortillas, beef shoiulder, fried pepperjack, chimichurri, pickled red onion, cilantro, salsa
Spicy Hummus Wrap
hummus, seasonal veggies, spring mix, choice of side
Tuna Melt
tuna salad, cheddar, bacon, tomato, choice of side
Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, 3 slices of wheat, choice of side
Turkey Pimento Melt
city ham, bacon jam, miso honey mustard, swiss on white, choice of side
Sides
Soup and Salad
Bibb Wedge Salad
local bibb, blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, everything bagel seasoning, blue cheese dressing
Cobb Salad
Garden Salad
spring mix, variety of garden vegetables, croutons, cheddar, green goddess dressing
Soup of the Day
ask for today's specialty. cup/bowl
Spinach Salad
spinach, candied nuts, goat cheese, red onion, cucumber, bacon, berries, blood orange vinaigrette
Starters
Brunch Board for 2
chef's selection of cured meats, cheeses, deviled eggs, biscuits, pickles, and jam
Brunch Board for 4
Deviled Eggs
classic or specialty
Deviled Eggs - Specialty
Fried Green Tomatoes
jalapeno pimento, bacon jam
Mini Biscuits
buttermilk drop biscuits, bloom jam
Spicy Hummus
chili crisp, herbs, cauliflower naan
Bao Buns
nashville hot chicken or spiced pork belly
Charcuterie for 2
chef's selection of cured meats, cheeses, biscuits, deviled eggs, jam, and other accompaniments
Charcuterie for 4
Grilled Vegetable Crudite
grilled, pickled and raw vegetables with seasonal accompainiments
Lettuce Wraps
bibb lettuce, spiced pork belly, collared kimchi, sesame
Soup and Salad
Bibb Wedge Salad
bacon, blue cheese crumbles, everything bagel seasoning, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, blue cheese dressing
Garden Salad
spring mix, seasonal vegetables, croutons, choice of dressing
Soup
cup/bowl
Spinach Salad
spinach, fresh fruit, red onion, cucumber, candied nuts, goat cheese, bacon, blood orange vinaigrette
Handhelds
Bloom Burger
ask for todays specialty, fries or greens
Not Your Mama's Hot Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk waffle, nashville hot chicken, hot pickles, hot honey, fries or greens
Curried Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
fried green tomatoes, garam masala, pickled red onion, bibb, milk bun, fries or greens
Fried Bologna
fried bologna, cheddar, hot pickles, lettuce, whole grain mustard, salt and vinegar chips, fries or greens
Plates
Atlantic Salmon
vegetable medley, buttermilk beurre blanc, fresh herbs, microgreens
Bloom Ramen
nashville hot chicken or spiced pork belly, 48 hour broth, collared kimchi, seasonal vegetables, chili crisp . ask for gluten free! +1 make it hot as hell!
Braised Beef
beef shoulder, red wine reduction, mashed potato
Miso Honey Chicken
chicken thighs, miso honey mustard, togorashi carrots, white rice, pickled red onion
Ribeye
6 oz filet, compound butter, local mushrooms, mashed potatoes
Shrimp & Grits
Steak Frites
8 oz flank, chimichurri, fries
Stuffed Sweet Potato Curry
stuffed sweet potato, chickpea masala, cilantro, pickled red onion, black lime, white rice
Desserts
Sides
Kids
Specials
Barista Specials
Espresso & Coffee
Americano
Basic Witch
Bloom Berry
Breve
Brewed Coffee
Café Au Lait
Cappucino
Coco #5
Cortado
Cuban
Espresso Shot
Flat White
Flavored Latte
Flavored Macchiato
Hay Girl
Honeysuckle
Latte
Red Eye
Sweater Weather
True Macchiato
White Top Mountain
Soda
Tea & More
Bloom Merch
Bloom Retail Coffee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
New-Southern Restaurant
601 State St,, bristol, VA 24201