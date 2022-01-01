Go
Welcome to the Two Brothers Tap House. Home of Two Brothers' 40,000-square-foot brewery, the Tap House is a full-service brewpub showcasing a wide array of Two Brothers beer with its 18 draft lines, fresh from the source. With a menu filled with artisan dishes perfect for beer pairing, the Two Brothers Tap House is proud to serve as your local craft brewery since 2007.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

30W315 CALUMET AVE W • $$

Avg 4.4 (771 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$14.00
1/2 Lb Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Buttery Bun.
Kid's Chicken Fingers$7.00
All white chicken, choice of side
Fish Tacos$15.00
A Tap House favorite for 13 years! Sustainable West Coast Sole, Flour Tortilla, Mixed Cheese, Soy Marinated Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Ranch Dressing, Radish. Served with Spanish Rice n Beans.
Tap House Cobb Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Blackened Chicken, Egg, Tomato, Black Olive, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Choice of Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Fried All-White Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Buﬀalo Sauce, Lettuce, Ranch Dressing, Flour Tortilla.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Domaine DuPage Beer Battered Cod, House-cut French Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce.
Beer Brezen$8.00
Domaine DuPage Organic Pretzels, with your choice of 2 sauces-Pinball Pale Ale Mustard/Twenty-Plus Beer Cheese Sauce
Warrenville "Wings"$12.00
House-smoked Chicken Thighs, Choice of Memphis BBQ, Tap House Coffee BBQ, Classic Red Hot, or Jerk Dry Rub, Hook’s Bleu Cheese Dressing, Celery Sticks.
Rosemary Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pinball Pale Ale Mustard, Provolone Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun.
Smokey Burger$16.00
1/2 Lb Burger, Gouda Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Buttery Bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30W315 CALUMET AVE W

WARRENVILLE IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
