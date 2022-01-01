Two Brothers Tap House
Welcome to the Two Brothers Tap House. Home of Two Brothers' 40,000-square-foot brewery, the Tap House is a full-service brewpub showcasing a wide array of Two Brothers beer with its 18 draft lines, fresh from the source. With a menu filled with artisan dishes perfect for beer pairing, the Two Brothers Tap House is proud to serve as your local craft brewery since 2007.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
30W315 CALUMET AVE W • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
30W315 CALUMET AVE W
WARRENVILLE IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
WhirlyBall
Come on in and enjoy!
The WC Social Club
Come in and enjoy!
THE SLICE SPOT
An Authentic Jersey Pizzeria
Up North Ale House
Enjoy delicious craft cocktails, local craft brews, gourmet burgers, steaks, pastas, pizza, wings, and more, without the fuss of the fine dining atmosphere. At Up North Ale House in Naperville, IL, you can sit back and relax, enjoy a drink with friends, and treat yourself to high-end apps and entrees. Plus, with specials for every day of the week, it’s easy to try new and tasty dishes while you enjoy live music and other exciting events.