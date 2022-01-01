Go
Toast

Milk Money Brewing

Milk Money Brewing is a locally sourced Brewpub located in La Grange, Illinois. Proclaiming locally sourced, farm to table and seasonally focused food comes with a lot of responsibility and necessary diligence. For us it’s not just something cool to put on the menu or the gram. This is an ethos. It’s a philosophy and a belief in educating guests on where their food actually comes from and who the farm/farmer is that produced it. This is the core of our food, simple, local seasonal ingredients of the highest quality. In addition to our commitment to the highest, quality food in a fun and inviting atmosphere we believe in brewing beer for everyone. We will always offer a wide range of styles so you will always be able to find a beer you love. If beer isn't your thing don't worry we offer wine and cocktails as well.

75 S. La Grange Road

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid’s burger$6.00
Hamburger on Brioche w/ Fries or Chips
Add Cheese +1
*Kids Meal
Side Fries$4.00
MMB Burger$16.00
28 Day Dry Aged Beef, American, Caramelized Onion, B&B Pickles, Shrettuce, Burger Sauce, Brioche Bun w/ Fries
*Our burgers are a griddle style patty, therefore, we cannot accommodate special temperature requests.
Side Ranch$0.50
Curds$12.00
Irregardless batter, pickled beans, malt vinegar powder, chili mayo
Chicken chunks$6.00
Chicken Chunks - Crispy Chicken Breast Nuggets w/ Fries or Chips
*Kids Meal
Buffalo Chicken$16.00
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shrettuce, red onion, served on a brioche bun w/ fries
Cuban$16.00
Slagel Farms Ham, Mojo Pork, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Pressed Telera Roll w/ Fries
Taco$4.00
Mahi Mahi W/ Corn Salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

75 S. La Grange Road

La Grange IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Catering - Blackberry Market

No reviews yet

The Catering Menu for our fast-casual café in downtown La Grange serving handcrafted meals, coffee, baked goods, and a robust catering menu. Looking for more than catering? Visit order.blackberry.cafe.

Kama Bistro

No reviews yet

Indian Food Redefined
Fresh, Bold, made from scratch

Prasino Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blackberry Market

No reviews yet

Blackberry Market is a fast-casual cafe and bakery in downtown La Grange offering up daily handcrafted meals, meals-to-go, premium coffee drinks, memorable baked goods, and a robust catering menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston