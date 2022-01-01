Go
Two Meatballs Deli

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SOUPS

36932 Silicato Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (121 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parm$12.75
The New Yorker Pizza$12.00
Artie's Meatball Parm$13.75
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Caesar Salad$8.00
Add Chicken Salad$3.50
White Albacore Tuna Salad$10.75
Lasagna With House Salad And Garlic Bread$16.00
Pepperoni Classic Pizza$14.00
The Godfather$12.75
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

36932 Silicato Dr

Millsboro DE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
