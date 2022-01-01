Go
Touch of Italy - Lewes

Simply Italian!
Trattoria
Salumeria
Pasticciera

101 Second St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

New York Cheesecake w/ Chocolate$6.95
Traditional NY style cheesecake topped with a chocolate ganache
San Marzano$14.95
Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO
Mango Gelato
Location

101 Second St

Lewes DE

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
