Italian

Touch of Italy - Rehoboth Touch of Italy - Rehoboth Beach

review star

No reviews yet

19724 Coastal Highway

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Antipasti

Polpette della Mamma - Specialita' della Casa

$13.95

Mamma's Meatballs - hand-rolled veal, pork, and beef meatballs topped with our original tomato sauce and fresh ricotta

Rollatini di Melanzane

$12.95

Rolled eggplant - lightly breaded flash-fried eggplant rolled with handmade mozzarella, fresh ricotta, and grated cheese then topped with our original sauce and basil.

Salsiccia con Peperoni e Cipolle

$13.95

Your choice of either hot or sweet Italian sausage, roasted with a beautiful mix of peppers and onions.

Fried Polpette

$13.95

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.95

FIRE

Contorni

Asparagi Grigliati

$7.95

Grilled asparagus

Broccoli Rabe

$9.95

Patate della Nonna

$7.95

Our signature side dish. Oven roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary, fresh garlic, and salt/pepper.

Side Pasta

$4.95

Side of spaghetti with our own tomato sauce.

Spinaci con Aglio

$7.95

Spinach sauteed with garlic and EVOO

Side Meatball

$3.00

Side Hot Sausage

$3.00

Side Sweet Sausage

$3.00

Side Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Alfredo

$5.00

Bolognese

$5.00

Fra Diavolo

Vodka

Insalate

SM Caprese

$8.00

Our fresh handmade mozzarella with sliced fresh tomatoes topped with basil and then drizzled with EVOO

LG Caprese

$14.00

Our fresh handmade mozzarella with sliced fresh tomatoes topped with basil and then drizzled with EVOO

SM Cesare

$7.00

Fresh baby kale, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.

LG Cesare

$12.00

Fresh baby kale, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.

SM Mista - Specialita' della Casa

$8.00

Specialty of the House. Fresh spring mix topped with strawberries, candied walnuts, shaved wine washed goat cheese and our honey herb champagne vinaigrette.

LG Mista - Specialita' della Casa

$14.00

Specialty of the House. Fresh spring mix topped with strawberries, candied walnuts, shaved wine washed goat cheese and our honey herb champagne vinaigrette.

Per Il Tavolo

Antipasti della Casa (for two)

$19.95

Prosciutto, sweet soppressata, hot capicola, mozzarella, sundried peppers, oil-cured olives, pecorino crotonese and provolone piccante.

Focaccia Robiola Di Ciro

$18.95

Thin focaccia filled with robiola cheese, drizzled with white truffle oil.

Focaccia Robiola Di Ciro Deluxe

$24.95

Thin focaccia filled with robiola cheese, prosciutto, arugala, and oven-dried tomatoes then drizzles with white truffle oil.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.95

our Italian bread baked with butter, garlic, mozzarella, and topped with oregano. Served with a side of our own original tomato sauce.

Formaggio Board

$22.95Out of stock

Primi Piatti

Della Nona

$28.95

Shrimp, peas, prosciutto diparma, cipollini onion, penne pasta, tossed in a light cream sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.95

Fettuccini pasta tossed in a light Parmigiano Reggiano cream sauce.

GF Gnocchi Calciano

$19.95

Light-as-a-feather handmade potato gnocchi tossed with our original tomato sauce and topped with a dollop of fresh ricotta. Gluten Free Option.

Gnocchi Calciano

$18.95

Light-as-a-feather handmade potato gnocchi tossed with our original tomato sauce and topped with a dollop of fresh ricotta.

Kids Pasta

$7.95

Linguine Fra'Diavola

$28.95

Linguine with shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari tossed in a spicy marinara sauce

Linguini and Clams

$23.95

Manicotti

$17.95

Large tube shaped crepes stuffed and baked with creamy ricotta filling, topped with our original tomato sauce.

Pasta Con Salsiccia

$23.95

Penne Rigate alla Bolognese

$24.95

Bolognese Sauce - penne rigate pasta tossed in handmade meat sauce topped with Pecorino Romano and parsley

Penne Vodka

$17.95

Penne pasta tossed in our handmade vodka sauce, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Ravioli

$20.95

Borgatti's famous Arthur Avenue handcrafted cheese ravioli topped with our original tomato sauce and a dollop of fresh ricotta.

Scampi

$25.95

Shrimp tossed in a garlic, EVOO, lemon, white wine, and butter sauce. Served on a bed of spaghetti.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.95

Spaghetti tossed in our own tomato sauce served with 2 Touch of Italy meatballs.

Shrimp Florentine

$28.95Out of stock

Chix Marsala

$25.95

Comes with Creamy Polenta and 5 Oven Roasted Potatoes

In Store Retail

#10 Artichoke Qtr

$27.00

#10 Castella Roasted Red Peppers

$21.00

#10 TOI can Peeled Tomatoes

$9.99

Arborio Risotto

$7.95

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

$5.99

Bono EVOO (Unfiltered)

$24.95

Bucatini

$2.49

Crostini Garlic

$4.95

Crostini, Rosemary

$4.95

Crostini, Traditional

$4.95

De Nigris Balsamic Glaze

$10.50

Employee Tshirt

$10.00

Galeffi Effervescente

$12.50

Giusti 2 Gold Balsamic 250ml

$18.95

Giusti 3 Gold Balsamic 250ml

$28.95

Giusti 4 Gold Balsamic 250ml

$47.95

Granoro 00 Flour

$6.95

Granoro Capellini

$2.49

Granoro Fettucine

$2.49

Granoro Fusilli

$2.49

Granoro GF Gnocchi

$4.99

Granoro GF Penne

$2.49

Granoro GF Spaghetti

$2.49

Granoro Gnocchi

$3.49

Granoro Linguine

$2.49

Granoro Penne

$2.49

Granoro Rigatoni

$2.49

Granoro Semolina Flour

$7.49

Granoro Spaghetti

$2.49

Herbal Bologna Salt

$6.95

Ladyfingers

$7.95

Mini Pandoro

$4.99

Mini Panettone

$4.99

Molisana Penne

$2.49

Plasmon Biscuits

$7.95

Sapori Cavatelli

$6.25

Sapori Fusilli

$6.25

Sapori Orecchiette

$6.25

Sapori Pappardelle

$6.25

Tarelli Fennel

$4.50

Tarelli Multigrain

$4.50

Tarelli Pepperoncino

$4.50

TOI Crushed Red Peppers

$7.95

TOI EVOO - 3 LTR

$39.95

TOI EVOO - 750 ml

$12.99

Tshirt

$20.00

Vonita Baby Clams

$10.50

Chocolate Easter Egg Small

$8.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Simply Italian! Trattoria Salumeria Pasticceria

Location

19724 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Touch of Italy - Rehoboth image
Touch of Italy - Rehoboth image
Touch of Italy - Rehoboth image

