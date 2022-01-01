Rehoboth Beach Italian restaurants you'll love

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

Touch of Italy - Rehoboth image

 

Touch of Italy - Rehoboth

19724 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach

Takeout
Popular items
Polpette della Mamma - Specialita' della Casa$13.95
Mamma's Meatballs - hand-rolled veal, pork, and beef meatballs topped with our original tomato sauce and fresh ricotta
SM Cesare$7.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.
San Marzano$14.95
Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

 

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

29 Baltimore, Rehoboth

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Favorite$17.00
perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto
house-made mozzarella,
arugula,
balsamic reduction
French Fries, Route 33$5.00
choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese
Boardwalk Pizza$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano image

 

Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano

37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2, Rehoboth Beach

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan$22.00
Best of both worlds! Served with house made tomato sauce over spaghetti or choice of pasta
NY Medium$16.00
Fresh Made Dough Daily
Greek Salad$15.00
Bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, pepperoni, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with EVOO, oregano + kosher salt
