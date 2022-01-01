Rehoboth Beach Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Rehoboth Beach
Touch of Italy - Rehoboth
19724 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Polpette della Mamma - Specialita' della Casa
|$13.95
Mamma's Meatballs - hand-rolled veal, pork, and beef meatballs topped with our original tomato sauce and fresh ricotta
|SM Cesare
|$7.00
Fresh romaine, Touch of Italy's own Caesar dressing, grated Pecorino Romano, handmade croutons and topped with shavings of asiago cheese.
|San Marzano
|$14.95
Tomato sauce, handmade mozzarella, basil and EVOO
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
29 Baltimore, Rehoboth
|Popular items
|Chef's Favorite
|$17.00
perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto
house-made mozzarella,
arugula,
balsamic reduction
|French Fries, Route 33
|$5.00
choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese
|Boardwalk Pizza
|$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano
37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2, Rehoboth Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan
|$22.00
Best of both worlds! Served with house made tomato sauce over spaghetti or choice of pasta
|NY Medium
|$16.00
Fresh Made Dough Daily
|Greek Salad
|$15.00
Bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, pepperoni, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with EVOO, oregano + kosher salt