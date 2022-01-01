Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Atlantic Social image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Social

19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 3.9 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich$17.00
More about Atlantic Social
Item pic

 

Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar

29 Baltimore, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$15.00
breaded chicken, artisan bread, house-made mozzarella
More about Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Sussex Public House image

SEAFOOD

Sussex Public House

234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, ciabatta roll, and lemon caper aioli. Served with fries.
More about Sussex Public House
Item pic

 

Coho's Market & Grill

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
on Brioche with Lettuce, Tomato and Blue Cheese.
Available for Lunch from 11AM to 3PM
More about Coho's Market & Grill

