Chicken sandwiches in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Atlantic Social
TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Social
19340 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach
|Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich
|$17.00
More about Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
29 Baltimore, Rehoboth
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$15.00
breaded chicken, artisan bread, house-made mozzarella
More about Sussex Public House
SEAFOOD
Sussex Public House
234 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, ciabatta roll, and lemon caper aioli. Served with fries.