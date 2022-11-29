Main picView gallery

Fins Ale House 19269 Coastal Highway

review star

No reviews yet

19269 Coastal Highway

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Order Again

Raw Bar

Raw Clams 1/2 Dz

$9.00

Cocktail, Horseradish

Raw Clams Dozen

$16.00

Cocktail, Horseradish

Raw Oysters

$16.00

Cocktail, Horseradish

Oyster Shooters

$5.00

Bakes & Steamer

Steamed Clams

$16.00

Middlenecks, Drawn Butter, Lemon

Steamed Shrimp 1/2lb

$14.00

Old Bay, Cocktail Sauce

Steamed Shrimp 1lb

$26.00

Old Bay, Cocktail Sauce

Steamer Combo

$37.00

1/4lb Shrimp, Half Dozen Clams, Half Dozen Oysters, 1/4 Mussels, Drawn Butter, Cocktail Sauce

Baked Oysters

$19.00

Drawn Butter

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

1 1/2lbs, Chef's Sauce Du Jour

Clams Casino

$15.00

Half Dozen Topnecks, Bacon, Peppers, Herbs, Spices, Cheese Blend

1\2 Dozen Steamed Oysters

$16.00

Drawn Butter

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Encrusted, House Made Bread Crumbs Blend, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Arugula, Chipotle Mayo

Bruschetta

$12.00

Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Red Onion, Basil, Asiago & Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Bread

Calamari

$15.00

Hand-Battered, Flash Fried, Horseradish Sour Cream & Marinara

Fried Oyster App

$17.00

1/2 Dozen, Hand-Battered, Flash Fried, Cocktail Sauce

Seafood Skins

$16.00

Potato Skins, Shrimp, Scallops, Crab Imperial, Cheese Blend, Sour Cream

Crab Dip

$17.00

Lump Crab Meat, Secret Seasonings, Cheese Blend, Tortilla Chips *** Sub French Baguette +$1.00***

Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Corn Tortilla, Ahi Tuna, Guacamole, Sesame Seeds, Tobiko, Seaweed Salad, Honey-Wasabi Aioli, Sriracha

Fried Avocado

$15.00

Halved, Tempura Battered, Light Fried, Stuffed with Fins' Shrimp Salad , Sriracha Aioli

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar jack Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, Chipotle Sour Cream

Add Milano Roll

$1.00

Seared Tuna

$17.00

Soups & Salads

Seafood Chowder

$10.00

Fresh Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Herb Tomato Broth

Sweet Carrot Bisque

$10.00

Cream Of Crab

$11.00

Call Restaurant for Daily Soup Specials

Oyster Stew

$12.00

Made to order, one of Baltimore's oldest recipes

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, Toasted Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese, Whole Grain Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Hearts Of Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Spiced Oyster Crackers

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Beet Salad

$11.00

Baby Arugula, Red Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sunflower Seeds, Goat Cheese, Blood Orange Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

5oz. Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak, Pickled Onion & Cucumber Slaw, Toasted Brioche Roll, Honey Wasabi Aioli

Beyond burger

$17.00

100% plant based patty, Pickled Cucumber, Red Onion, Brioche Bun *** Add Cheese for $1.00

Blackened Salmon BLT

$18.00

Burger

$14.00

1/2lb Certified Angus Burger, Fresh, Never Frozen hand made patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Cheese, Brioche Roll *** Choice of one side*** Add Bacon $1.50

Carolina Hot Chicken

$16.00

Hand Battered, Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Slaw, Carolina Hot Sauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Chesapeake Burger

$20.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Home Made, Broiled, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Tarter Sauce

Fish Sandwich

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Spiced & Pickled Slaw, Chipotle Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla ***Your Choice of Grilled, Blackened or Fried***

Fried Flounder Blt - Lunch

$15.00

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$13.00

Breaded & Fried Green Tomatoes, Lettuce, Applewood, Smoked Bacon , Tarted Sauce, Texas Toast

Fried Po'Boy

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Honey Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

All Natural Chicken Breast, Grilled, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Honey Bourbon Sauce, Brioche Bun

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Spiced & Pickled Slaw, Chipotle Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla ***Your Choice of Grilled, Blackened or Fried***

The Peacemaker

$17.00

Oyster Po' Boy with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Horseradish Sour Cream, Toasted Milano Roll

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Sides

Applesauce

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Dessert

Kids Ice Cream

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Cookies and Cream SI Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Devils Own

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Blue Berry Cheese Cake

$10.00

Apple Pie a la Mode

$10.00

TIRAMISU CAKE

$10.00

Blueberry Flapjack

$10.00

Choclate Mousse

$10.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

DR. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Merchandise

BOB Tees

$25.00

BOB Tanks

$22.00

BOB Growlers

$10.00

BOB Hoodies

$55.00

Koozie

$4.00

Stickers

$2.00

BOB Long Sleeve

$35.00

BOB Hat

$28.00

Hot Sauce

$9.00

Glassware

$8.00

Black Friday

BF Tee

$15.00

BF LS Tee

$20.00

BF Hoodie

$38.00

BF Hat

$20.00

BF Tank

$15.00

BF Glassware

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19269 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

