Changing Mains - Trailer @The Big Chill Cantina
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Changing Mains Food Truck, rotating menu items with monthly specials. Located right next to the Big Chill Cantina, indoor and outdoor seating is available year round.
Location
19406 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Gallery
