Chicken salad in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Toast

Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar

29 Baltimore, Rehoboth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$18.00
breaded chicken, mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette, avocado ranch drizzle
Chicken Paillard Salad$16.00
arugula, fennel, goat cheese, tomato, lemon oil vinaigrette
More about Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Federal Fritter & Bistro

62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hand Pulled Chicken Salad Sandwhich$18.00
grilled rye with artichoke fritters, gruyere & remoulade
More about Federal Fritter & Bistro
Item pic

 

Coho's Market & Grill

305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Salad with Cashews and Golden Raisins
Southern Style Chicken Salad$11.00
Southern Style (Virginia) Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Roll. Comes with a bag of Potato Chips.
Caribbean Chicken Salad$11.00
made with red pepper, dried mango, calabaza seeds, red onion, lime, mayo, and jerked grilled chicken on a toasted garlic roll with lettuce and tomato
More about Coho's Market & Grill

