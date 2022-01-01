Chicken salad in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
29 Baltimore, Rehoboth
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$18.00
breaded chicken, mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette, avocado ranch drizzle
|Chicken Paillard Salad
|$16.00
arugula, fennel, goat cheese, tomato, lemon oil vinaigrette
Federal Fritter & Bistro
62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach
|Hand Pulled Chicken Salad Sandwhich
|$18.00
grilled rye with artichoke fritters, gruyere & remoulade
Coho's Market & Grill
305B REHOBOTH AVENUE, REHOBOTH BEACH
|Curry Chicken Salad with Cashews and Golden Raisins
|Southern Style Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Southern Style (Virginia) Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Roll. Comes with a bag of Potato Chips.
|Caribbean Chicken Salad
|$11.00
made with red pepper, dried mango, calabaza seeds, red onion, lime, mayo, and jerked grilled chicken on a toasted garlic roll with lettuce and tomato