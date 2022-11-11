Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano Casa Dileo south

review star

No reviews yet

37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Popular Items

NY Large
NY Medium
Philly Cheese steak

Take out Beverages

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

lemonade 20 oz bottle

$2.00

Lemonade Fountain

$2.99

sierra mist

mountain dew

ginger ale

dr. Pepper

sweet tea

unsweet tea

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Gatorade

$2.00

Cool Blue Gatorade

$2.00

2 liter bottle Orange soda

$3.00

Aquafina

$2.00

Appetizer

10 Wings

$15.00

Mild, hot, or inferno served with celery and blue cheese

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

Sautéed with caramelized garlic served with Parmesan cheese and cherry peppers

Bruschetta

$14.00

Toasted Italian bread, topped with diced tomato, basil, and sharp provolone cheese

Calamari

$17.00

Semolina encrusted calamari fried to perfection and served with tomato sauce

Garlic bread

$9.00

Toasted Italian bread with butter, garlic, and parmesan.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with crab imperial, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and special DiLeo seasoning

Mozzarella Alla Caprese

$14.00

House made mozzarella, beef steak tomatoes, fresh basil, pignolli nuts, three herb pesto, topped with EVOO and balsamic reduction

Mozzarella sticks

$9.00

Create your own Pasta

Tomato sauce

$15.00

Oil and Garlic

$15.00

Alfredo

$15.00

Marinara

$17.00

Bolognese

$17.00

Bianco ( white clam )

$20.00

Pomodoro ( red clam )

$20.00

Dessert

Regular Cannoli

$7.00

Chocolate Cannoli

$7.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate mousse

$10.00

Homemade Zabaglione

$10.00

Dileo's Funnel Cake Bites

$10.00

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Tower

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Cannoli (Chicken Parm Night)

Entrees

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Fresh eggplant breaded and cooked until golden served with DiLeo’s homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti or choice of pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Fresh chicken breast breaded and cooked until golden served with house made tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese over spaghetti or choice of pasta

Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Best of both worlds! Served with house made tomato sauce over spaghetti or choice of pasta

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Fresh chicken breast sautéed with dry Marsala wine and mushroom Demi-glaze over spaghetti or choice of pasta

Gnocchi with Parmesan sauce

$18.00

Tender potato pasta served in Parmesan tomato sauce

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, ground beef, and tomato sauce

Chicken Scarparelli

$22.00

Fresh chicken strips sautéed in a garlic butter sauce over spaghetti or choice of pasta

Pasta DiLeo

$25.00

Linguine with white clam sauce and jumbo lump crab meat

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Broccoli Rabe with Penne

$23.00

Chicken Franchaise

$23.00

Kids

Kids Pasta with (1) meatball

$9.00

Kids Pasta with butter

$6.00

Kids Chicken tenders with fries

$9.00

Slice of Pizza

$7.00

Only available Thursday through Sunday

PB&J Personal Pan

$8.00

Pizza

NY Medium

$16.00

Fresh Made Dough Daily

06 Cut Old forge double crust white MED

$17.00

6 cuts

06 Cut Old Forge Red MED

$17.00

6 cut square cheese

Medium white Ricotta Pizza

$20.00

Medium Mediterranean

$23.00

Margarita MED

$20.00

Mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, peccorino Romano cheese, and EVOO

Low fat Veggie MED

$21.00

Broccoli, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Mushroom, Red Sauce, Mozzarella

Supreme MED

$25.00

Includes 8 toppings

Medium Diablo Pizza

$19.00

PB&J Medium

$16.00

Pickle Pizza Med

$18.00

NY Large

$18.00

Fresh dough made daily

12 Cut Old Forge Double Crust White LRG

$20.00

12 Cut Old Forge Red LRG

$20.00

Large White Ricotta Pizza

$22.00

Margarita LRG

$24.00

Large Mediterranean

$27.00

Low Fat Veggie LRG

$24.00

Large Diablo Pizza

$21.00

Supreme LRG

$29.00

PB&J Large

$19.00

Pickle Pizza Lrg

$18.00

$5 Slice

$5.00

Margarhita Slice

$7.00

Personal Pizza

$7.00

Sm Pizza Dough

$6.00

Lg Pizza Dough

$8.00

Salads

Tricolor signature salad

$14.00

Arugula, radicchio, Belgian endive, Treviso, and spring mix with pine nuts, berries, and crumbled bleu cheese. Hand tossed with lemon juice, fresh garlic, and olive oil

Greek Salad

$15.00

Bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, pepperoni, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with EVOO, oregano + kosher salt

Caesar salad

$14.00

Romaine, Italian croutons, peccorino Romano cheese, house made Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar salad

$17.00

Romaine, Italian croutons, peccorino Romano cheese house made Caesar dressing

Single Antipasto salad

$15.00

Cappicola, provolone, salami, celery, roasted red pepper, black olives, tuna, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms, over field greens

Double Antipasto Salad

$23.00

Cappicola, provolone, salami, celery, roasted red peppers, black olives, tuna, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms over field greens

Garden Salad

$12.00

Creole Eggplant Salad

$12.00

Sides

Side of sauce

$2.00

Basket of fries

$7.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

(1) Mild Sausage

$4.00

(2) Mild Sausage

$8.00

(1) Hot Sausage

$4.00

(2) Hot Sausage

$8.00

(1) Meatball

$5.00

(2) Meatball

$10.00

side garden salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Of Broccoli

$3.00

Pint Sauce

$6.00

Quart Sauce

$10.00

Side of Anchovies

$4.00

Cesar Salad (Chicken Parm Special)

Garden Salad (Chicken Parm Night)

Soups

Italian Minestrone cup

$6.00

Italian Minestrone Bowl

$8.00

Soup of Day bowl

$8.00

Subs

Chicken Parmesan sub

$13.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Ham, pepperoni, cappicola, roasted red peppers, and sharp provolone

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Philly Cheese steak

$13.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$13.00

T-shirts

Medium

$12.00

Large

$12.00

X-Large

$12.00Out of stock

2XL

$15.00Out of stock

3XL

$15.00

Catering

1/2 tray chicken Parmesan

$60.00

Full tray chicken Parmesan

$130.00

Anitpasto Salad Full

$90.00

Antipasto Salad 1/2

$70.00

Baked Pene w/ sausage Full

$130.00

Baked Pene w/ sausage 1/2

$75.00

Baked Ziti Florentine 1/2

$50.00

Baked Ziti Florentine Full

$95.00

Broccoli Rabe 1/2

$65.00

Broccoli Rabe 1/2 sausage

$70.00

Broccoli Rabe Full

$120.00

Broccoli Rabe Full sausage

$135.00

Caesar Salad 1/2

$40.00

Caesar Salad Full

$60.00

Caesar Salad w/ grilled chicken 1/2

$60.00

Caesar Salad w/ grilled chicken Full

$110.00

Calamari 1/2

$55.00

Calamari Full

$110.00

Chicken Franchaise 1/2

$70.00

Chicken Franchaise Full

$130.00

Chicken Marsala 1/2

$70.00

Chicken Marsala Full

$130.00

Chicken Picatta 1/2

$70.00

Chicken Picatta Full

$130.00

Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2

$60.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Full

$120.00

Eggplant Rollatini 1/2

$65.00

Eggplant Rollatini Full

$130.00

Fruit/Cheese Tray 1/2

$45.00

Fruit/Cheese Tray Full

$90.00

Gnocchi 1/2

$60.00

Gnocchi Full

$115.00

Greek Salad 1/2

$55.00

Greek Salad Full

$95.00

Linguine Bianco 1/2

$65.00

Linguine Bianco Full

$130.00

Linguine Pomodoro 1/2

$65.00

Linguine Pomodoro Full

$130.00

Meat Lasagna 1/2

$75.00

Meat Lasagna Full

$130.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$100.00

Penne Vodka 1\2 Pan

$50.00

Ravioli Bolognese 1/2

$65.00

Ravioli w/ Bolognese Full

$130.00

Ravioli w/ Ricotta 1/2

$55.00

Ravioli w/ Ricotta Full

$105.00

Roasted Tuscan Vegetables 1/2

$50.00

Roasted Tuscan Vegetables Full

$95.00

Stuffed Mushrooms 1/2

$65.00

Stuffed Mushrooms Full

$130.00

Stuffed Shells 1/2 (15)

$60.00

Stuffed Shells Full (30)

$125.00

Vegetable Lasagna 1/2

$80.00

Vegetable Lasagna Full

$130.00

Chicken Scarparelli full

$130.00

Chicken Scarparelli 1/2

$70.00

Pasta Dileo full

$150.00

Pasta Dileo 1/2

$80.00

Full tray wings

$85.00

House Italian Sausage (each)

$2.75

Cold sandwich tray

$75.00

Dileo's Meatballs (each)

$2.75

Mixed Green Salad 1/2 Tray

$30.00

tomato pie

$50.00

1/2 tray penne pasta with choice of sauce

$50.00

1/2 tray tricolor signature salad

$55.00

Full tray Garden Salad

$40.00

1/2 tray Garden Salad

$20.00

Free 2 Liter

2 liter soda

Large NY 1 topping

$19.95

Pizza & Wings

10 Wings

Mild, hot, or inferno served with celery and blue cheese

2 liter soda

Large NY

$29.95

Fresh dough made daily

Family Dinner

Large NY

$32.95

Fresh dough made daily

Pizza Fritas

Garden Salad

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumbers, onions, red cabbage, and tomatoes tossed in balsamic

Caesar salad

Romaine, Italian croutons, peccorino Romano cheese, house made Caesar dressing

2 liter soda (Copy)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home style Italian, Come in and enjoy! Proudly serving authentic Italian foods for Nearly 20 years! Casa Dileo, where you will always be treated like family.

Location

37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

