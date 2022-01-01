Una Ves Mas Mexican Restaurant
Authentic Mexican restaurant in downtown Seaside. Una Ves Mas Mexican Restaurant offers unique dishes and drinks such as the Pineapple Jalapeño margaritas and more!
SEAFOOD
714 Broadway St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
714 Broadway St
Seaside OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Crabby Oyster Restaurant and Bar
Fresh Seafood and Gourmet Burgers in a Family Friendly Atmosphere!
Maggie's On The Prom
Bespoke food and Ocean Views. Enjoy every moment, at Maggie's!
Beach Day Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Sam's Seaside Cafe
Come in and enjoy!