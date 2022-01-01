Go
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles

Open today 7:30 AM - 11:00 PM

6308 Richmond Highway

Alexandria, VA 22306

Popular Items

5pc Chicken & 1 Waffle$12.99
Hand-cut Style Fries$2.49
The Atlanta$6.99
Our crispy chicken smothered in honey butter, topped with cheese on a brioche bun
3pc Chicken & 2 Cornbread$6.69
5pc Chicken & 3 Cornbread$10.69
Mac & Cheese$3.99
The Nashville$7.99
Our crispy chicken topped with slaw, homemade spicy dressing, and pickle chips on a brioche bun.
Homemade Half & Half$2.49
3pc Chicken & 1 Waffle$9.99
Cornbread$0.69
All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria VA 22306

Nearby restaurants

El Rancho Latin Grill
orange star4.0 • 17
5834 N. Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22303
View restaurantnext
Juliano's Pizza
orange star4.0 • 529
5950 RICHMOND HWY Alexandria, VA 22303
View restaurantnext
Dishes of India
orange starNo Reviews
1510A belleview blvd alexandria, VA 22307
View restaurantnext
Belle Haven Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 634
1401 Belle Haven Rd Alexandria, VA 22307
View restaurantnext

