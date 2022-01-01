Go
Uncle Nicky's

Casual Italian-style deli with a delicious, value-driven food and drink menu.

1123 East 11th Street

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Cotto & Mozzarella$11.00
Shredded lettuce, shaved red onion, sliced tomato, Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing
*includes a bag of Lay's Potato Chips*
Veggie Sando$11.00
Almond tapenade, cucumber, shaved red onion, tomato, marinated zucchini, Uncle Nicky's Vinaigrette
*includes a bag of Lay's Potato Chips*
Build Your Own Pasta
Uncle Nicky's Meatballs$12.00
(6) Pork meatballs, marsala cream sauce, pecorino, focaccia
Turkey Sando$11.00
Turkey, smoked provolone, pesto mayo, tomato, red onion, arugula, Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing
*includes a bag of Lay's Potato Chips*
Kale Salad$11.00
Dino kale, toasted pine nut, pecorino, lemon truffle honey vinaigrette
Breakfast Sando$6.00
Taylor Ham, fried egg, cheese and ketchup (The way it's supposed to be)
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine with anchovy, pecorino & garlic croutons
Mambo$13.00
The Whole Shebang! Spicy capicola, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded iceberg, Duke's mayo, tomato, red onions, Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing
*includes a bag of Lay's Potato Chips*
Capicola & Provolone$11.00
Arugula, red onion, sliced tomato, Duke's spicy mayo
*includes a bag of Lay's Potato Chips*
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Uncle Nicky's

