Utility Brewing Company

A North Louisiana favorite serving wood-fired pizza and beer made from scratch to our local community.

PIZZA • SALADS

206 North Vienna • $$

Avg 4.8 (457 reviews)

Popular Items

Pesto Pie$12.00
pesto, house made mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red bell pepper, caramelized onions
Cheese Bread$6.00
Downtown Pizza$13.00
garlic olive oil, mozzarella, bacon, cajun sausage, gorgonzola, tomatoes
Margherita Pizza$10.00
italian tomato sauce, fresh house made mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan
Smokey Pig$15.00
barbecue sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork by Bad Wolf, bacon, jalapeños, green onions
LG Trenton Apple Walnut Salad$10.00
Spring mix, green apples, red onion, walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola, croutons, house made blue cheese dressing
Build Your Own$9.00
Starts with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Classic Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
American Dream$16.00
Brisket by Bad Wolf, mushroom, roasted red pepper, bbq sauce base, rosemary, and white sauce.
Lincoln Pizza$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, cajun sausage, goat cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

206 North Vienna

Ruston LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
