Vecina

Your support means the world to us during this difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Love, Team Vecina

3433 N 56th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips, Salsa & Guac Combo$16.00
Carnitas Empanada$15.00
White Bean Puree$16.00
Hiramasa Ceviche$22.00
Pork Belly Tacos$16.00
Karaage$16.00
Salmon Tacos$18.00
Shaved Brussel$14.00
Elote$10.00
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3433 N 56th St

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
