Vejigantes Restaurant
Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine in the heart of Boston...
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
57 W Dedham St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
57 W Dedham St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Banyan Bar + Refuge
We are a vibrant neighborhood spot serving up Asian flavors with an American feel, a playful balance of fine dining, and deep-fried.
Elephant Walk - South End
French Cambodian
anoush'ella - South End
Come in and enjoy!
NU burger
Best Burger in Boston