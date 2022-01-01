Go
Vejigantes Restaurant

Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine in the heart of Boston...
Come in and enjoy!

57 W Dedham St • $$

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)

Popular Items

Habichuelas$2.50
Beans
Arroz$2.50
White Rice
Maduros Tradicionales$4.50
Sweet Plantains
Pastellillos de Pollo$5.00
Chicken Empanadas.
Chicharrón de Pollo$15.00
Fried breaded chicken chunks.
Arroz con Gandules$3.50
Spanish Rice with Green Pigeon Peas.
Alcapurrias de Res$8.00
Ground beef filled fritters made from a mixture of taro root and green bananas.
Mofongo Tradicional de Plátano$9.00
Traditional mashed plantains with pork or chicken inside.
Bacalaitos Fritos$6.00
Codfish fritters.
Pastelisto de Res$5.00
Beef Empanadas
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

57 W Dedham St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
