Vicino Pizza - 2385 N. Old Mill Loop
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
2385 N. Old Mill Loop, Coeur d'Alene ID 83814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Azteca - Coeur d'Alene - 2462 North Old Mill Loop
No Reviews
2462 North Old Mill Loop Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
4.2 • 2,014
1710 W Riverstone Dr Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coeur d'Alene
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
4.2 • 2,014
1710 W Riverstone Dr Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
4.5 • 1,153
209 East Lakeside Avenue Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
View restaurant