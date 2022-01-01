Village Pizza South
Lakewoods upscale pizzeria and cafe
PIZZA
681 River Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
681 River Ave
Lakewood NJ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SMOKEY HILL
Come in and enjoy!
Flysh Kosher
Come in and enjoy!
Glatt Gourmet
Come in and enjoy!
Bun Burger Kitchen
Fast casual family restaurant serving up, in house fresh ground daily beef burgers, epic sandwiches, salads and more!