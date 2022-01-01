Go
Village Pizza South

Lakewoods upscale pizzeria and cafe

PIZZA

681 River Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Onions Slice$3.75
Falafel in Pita$7.00
French Fries$4.00
Garlic Knots (5)$3.00
Regular Slice$3.00
Soda Can$1.75
Mixed Fries$5.00
Vegetable Slice$3.50
Penne Ala Vodka$8.00
Regular Pizza Pie$18.00
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

681 River Ave

Lakewood NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
