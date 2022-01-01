Go
Vinson's Pub

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

800 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1104 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Avocado Club$11.50
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a brioche bun.
Chicken Tenders$14.00
8 hand breaded chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce or honey mustard dressing and a side item of your choice.
Fish & Chips$13.00
2 large pieces of hand breaded Atlantic Cod served with tartar sauce and a side item of your choice.
PRETZEL ROLLS$9.00
Classic Burger$10.00
Served with sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion.
TRADITIONAL WINGS 12$16.00
BONELESS TENDERS 6$8.00
Bourbon Burger$12.00
Served with sharp cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and brown sugar bourbon mayo.
Cobb Salad$13.25
Golden-fried popcorn shrimp, diced grilled chicken, diced applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocado, and cheddar cheese served on top of a bed of fresh greens and delicious cilantro lime dressing.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$10.00
Shaved ribeye (or chicken), sautéed red peppers and onion topped with provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie bun.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

800 E Main St

Clayton NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
