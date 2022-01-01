Vo An Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
1821 N state rd 7
Location
1821 N state rd 7
Margate FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Swirl Wine Bistro
Thank you for visiting Swirl Wine Bistro where superior food and inviting atmosphere are joined as one
Anne Marie's Pizza Company - Margate
Come in and enjoy!
Bella Roma
Come on in and enjoy!
Swirl Wine Bistro/Bistro 19
Come in and enjoy!