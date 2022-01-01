Waves Sandwich Company

Roja Taco Joint

Tacos and Tequila. Amazing nachos. Everything here is homemade. We have a large patio area with heated cabana seating and a back dining room for indoor dining.

COVID-19 update: we are only open five days a week, Tues-Sat. We now offer Door Dash delivery.

Roja Taco Joint is a taco restaurant and bar located in downtown Hopewell. With a simple menu, homemade tortillas and salsas, and a friendly atmosphere, this little diner-turned-taco-joint will be your new favorite place to meet up. Roja has a variety of tacos and a full bar. In addition to handmade tortillas and salsas, they also make their drink mixes in-house. This historic Valentine Diner also has a lighted and expanded patio area with outdoor activities and games.

