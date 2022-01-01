Go
Toast

Waves Sandwich Company

Downtown Hopewell's newest lunch spot!

224 N Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLT$9.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Italian$13.00
Mayo, House Pepper Spread, Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Lettuce, House Dressing
Pasta Salad (v)$2.50
Basket of Fries$5.00
Cheesesteak$14.00
In-House Shaved Steak, Grilled Onions, and Sharp American Cheese, on a Buttered Amoroso Roll
French Dip$12.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Reuben$11.00
In-House Shaved Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread
Club$12.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Turkey Bacon Pesto$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Housemade Pesto, Mayo.
See full menu

Location

224 N Main St

Hopewell VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roja Taco Joint

No reviews yet

Tacos and Tequila. Amazing nachos. Everything here is homemade. We have a large patio area with heated cabana seating and a back dining room for indoor dining.
COVID-19 update: we are only open five days a week, Tues-Sat. We now offer Door Dash delivery.
Roja Taco Joint is a taco restaurant and bar located in downtown Hopewell. With a simple menu, homemade tortillas and salsas, and a friendly atmosphere, this little diner-turned-taco-joint will be your new favorite place to meet up. Roja has a variety of tacos and a full bar. In addition to handmade tortillas and salsas, they also make their drink mixes in-house. This historic Valentine Diner also has a lighted and expanded patio area with outdoor activities and games.

The Boathouse

No reviews yet

Stunning river views pair perfectly with a menu of fresh seafood and elevated classics.

Hopewell Moose Lodge

No reviews yet

We are a not for profit fraternal organization. Our members and qualified guests enjoy full service dinner options every Wednesday and Friday, from 5-8. Our chefs, bartenders and waitstaff strive to provide a quality restaurant dinner service without the high price.

Holy Mackerel - VA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston