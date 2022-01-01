Whiskey & Wine Saloon

Go
Monticello's "Place to Be" every night! Not only were we voted the BEST PIZZA in town, but we deliver 7 days a week. 574-583-8200. See you at the Saloon!

PIZZA • GRILL

4986 E White Point Drive • $

Avg 4.6 (365 reviews)

Popular Items

12 Wings$10.50
Jalapeno Cheese Curds$5.99
CHEESE Burger (1/2 lb.)$10.50
Bread Sticks$6.99
Pickle Chips$5.99
24 Wings$19.50
Fried Mushrooms$5.99
Shipwreck$10.50
Large Pizza$20.00
Small Pizza$16.00
Location

4986 E White Point Drive

Monticello IN

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am
