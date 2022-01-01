Go
Whiskey Creek

STEAKS

524 N Main Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1809 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.95
1/3lb fresh ground patty. Served on our fresh made sesame seed bun.
BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion.
ALFREDO$17.00
Our homemade fettuccine pasta served with creamy Alfredo.
PAD THAI$15.95
CHEESE STEAK BURGER$14.95
1/3lb fresh ground patty on our homemade bun. 1000 island dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion
CAESAR SALAD$8.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
SUMMER ROLLS$7.95
CURRY PANANG$15.95
CHICKEN DELUXE$14.95
Grilled juicy chicken breast topped with avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese and mayo on our homemade focaccia bread.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

524 N Main Street

Bishop CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
