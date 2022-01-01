Go
Toast

Wiches on Wheels

Come in and enjoy!

5447 FM 1488

No reviews yet

Location

5447 FM 1488

Magnolia TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Deacon Baldy's Bar & Food Trucks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uncle Tony's Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zanti Cucina Italiana

No reviews yet

Zanti will present authentic Italian cuisine in a high-end casual atmosphere.
Contemporary décor will combine with a charming outdoor patio, bar lounge area, pizza station and lively dining room.
Handmade pasta, prepared daily in our kitchen, and our gleaming brick oven, in which we will bake pizza and select main dishes, will add to the unique vibrancy of Zanti.
It is a place to feel yourself among friends and enjoy the beauty of the Italian experience.
"Transforming Ingredients Into An Experience"
S.P.

DAQ Shack

No reviews yet

Daq Shack Craft Daiquiris!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston