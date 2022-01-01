Go
Toast

Wild Ace Pizza & Pub

Pizza, Pasta, and Wings served hot and large beer selection served cold

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

103 Depot St • $$

Avg 4 (796 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Pizza (custom)$13.99
Basket of Fries or Tots$2.99
6 Wings (1 Flavor) TOGO$7.49
24 Wings (2 Flavors)$23.99
12 Wings (1 Flavor) TOGO$12.99
The P-51 Mustang$9.49
Choose - Grilled Steak or Chicken
with provolone, bell pepper, onions, and mushrooms
Calzone$12.99
18" Pizza (custom)$16.99
Paper Plates
Custom Slice (choose your toppings) TOGO$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

103 Depot St

Greer SC

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cameroon Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

White Wine and Butter Catering

No reviews yet

Luxury Catering & Private Dining

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

13 Stripes Brewery

No reviews yet

Welcome to our web store. It is full of liquid magic. Please allow 1hr for your order to be ready.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston