Wild Beet Salad Co.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

6641 Poplar Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar$7.29
romaine, bacon, homemade croutons & parmesan // suggested dressing: caesar
Chips$1.99
please choose your bag of chips when you arrive
Create Your Own$4.63
your choice of lettuce & toppings
Veggie Delight$9.79
romaine & arugula, avocado, broccoli, carrots, corn, parmesan, pita chips & sunflower seeds // suggested dressing:
buttermilk ranch
Southwestern$8.19
romaine, avocado, corn, fried onions, pepper jack & tomatoes // suggested dressing: chipotle ranch
We Be Salmon$11.99
spinach, cotija cheese, craisins, salmon, tomatoes & walnuts // suggested dressing: balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb$8.79
romaine, apple, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, corn & red onion // suggested dressing: walnut blue cheese
Thai Peanut$8.89
romaine, avocado, cabbage, carrots, chinese noodles, edamame & mandarin oranges // suggested dressing: honey peanut butter
Soda$1.99
Kale Yeah$8.99
kale, almonds, craisins, goat cheese & quinoa // suggested dressing: raspberry vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6641 Poplar Avenue

Germantown TN

Sunday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
