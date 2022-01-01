Go
Wing Maxx

Wings, Tenders, & Homemade Sides and Sauces.
Wing Maxx is committed to using the best quality ingredients, ALWAYS. All of our chicken is All-Natural, Antibiotic-Free, Hormone-Free, Always Fresh & Never Frozen.
Our concept is to serve quality food in a convenient and timely drive-thru setup.

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

100 Scott Rd • $

Avg 4.2 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch Sauce$0.50
Single Crinkle Fries$3.00
#3 Tender & Wing Combo $14.59+tax$15.75
3 fresh homestyle tenders, 4 wings tossed in one of our tossing sauces, 2 homemade sides, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.
10 Wings $14.59+tax$15.75
Family Crinkle Fries$7.00
#1 Tender Plate $12.50+tax$13.50
4 or 6 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 homemade sides, a hot buttered yeast roll & a 20oz. drink.
20 Wings $25.92+tax$28.00
#7 Tender Meal Deal $8.34+tax$9.00
3 fresh homestyle tenders, seasoned crinkle fries, & a hot buttered yeast roll.
#8 Wing Meal Deal $9.26+tax$10.00
5 maxx wings tossed in your choice of tossing sauce, seasoned crinkle fries & a hot buttered yeast roll.
#2 Large Wing Plate $16.20+tax$17.50
10 wings tossed in 1 tossin sauce, 1 homemade side, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

100 Scott Rd

Eatonton GA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

