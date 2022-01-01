Latin American
Winston's Jerk Chicken- Country Club Hills
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
63 Reviews
$$
4039 183rd st
Country Club Hills, IL 60478
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
4039 183rd st, Country Club Hills IL 60478
