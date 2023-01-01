Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Horizons West / West Orlando

Go
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants
Toast

Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar

132 w plant st, Winter Garden

Avg 4.4 (1879 reviews)
Takeout
GF GREEK SALAD$13.99
cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, Kalamata & green olives, feta vinaigrette
More about Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
NYPD Pizza image

PIZZA

NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden

16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN

Avg 4.7 (4143 reviews)
Takeout
ASTORIA GREEK SALAD$0.00
Our Greek salad served with traditional kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, onion, tomato, roasted red peppers and feta cheese with Mediterranean dressing.
More about NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70005 Winter Garden - QRS

16045 New independence Parkway, winter garden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Greek Salad Wrap$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70005 Winter Garden - QRS

Browse other tasty dishes in Horizons West / West Orlando

Veggie Rolls

Baklava

Clams

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Salmon Rolls

Gyoza

Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2232 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston