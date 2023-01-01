Greek salad in Horizons West / West Orlando
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve greek salad
Urban on Plant Kitchen & Bar
132 w plant st, Winter Garden
|GF GREEK SALAD
|$13.99
cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, Kalamata & green olives, feta vinaigrette
PIZZA
NYPD Pizza - Winter Garden
16118 Marsh Rd, WINTER GARDEN
|ASTORIA GREEK SALAD
|$0.00
Our Greek salad served with traditional kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, onion, tomato, roasted red peppers and feta cheese with Mediterranean dressing.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70005 Winter Garden - QRS
16045 New independence Parkway, winter garden
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas