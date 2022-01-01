Workhorse Brewing Company
Workhorse is driven by a simple mantra: without quality, there cannot be growth. However, as a new player in an experienced, developed beer market like Philadelphia, we know that top-notch suds are merely the ante to play the game. Successful brands are able to create meaningful connections to their customers with an honest, accessible approach and an unwavering commitment to hospitality.
250 King Manor Drive
Location
250 King Manor Drive
King Of Prussia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
