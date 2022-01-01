Go
Here at Worthy Kitchen, we’re committed to making a DIFFERENCE in how we source and serve food. By partnering with our friends, families, neighbors, local farms, and local breweries, we’re able to protect our environment, support our community and provide outstanding meals to our customers.

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

442 East Woodstock Road • $$

Popular Items

Spicy Poke Bowl
Choice of Ahi Tuna or Fried Chicken w/ Sticky Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Drop Peppers, Wakame, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Kewpie Mayo, Pickled Ginger & Toasted Sesame
Veggie Burger$16.00
Black Bean Patty, Worthy Bun, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion, VT Cheddar, Secret Sauce & Side Salad
Mac N' Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi Pasta w/ Plymouth Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Topped w/ Croissant Topping. (Add Bacon $3)
Wings$16.00
1lb Twice Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings w/
Pickled Carrots & Blue Cheese Dip
Choice of: Buffalo, Dry Rub or Maple Bacon
Kitchen Burger$16.00
Two Smashed VT Beef Patties, Worthy Bun, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, American Cheese, Secret Sauce & Fries
Kids Mac N' Cheese$6.00
Worthy Kids Options (Under 12)
Kids Cheeseburger N' Fries$9.00
Worthy Kids Options (Under 12)
Roasted Veggies$8.00
Seasonal Assortment from Fresh Roots Farm in Sharon VT
Chikwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Worthy Bun, Pickles, Buttermilk Ranch & Worthy Fries (Toss in Buffalo or Maple Bacon +$2)
House Salad$13.00
Fresh Roots Farm Field Greens, La Panciata Croutons, Seeds N’ Berries, Fresh Veggies & Choice of Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cider Vinaigrette or Buttermilk Ranch (Add Salmon $11, Swordfish $11 or Buttermilk Fried Chicken $6)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

442 East Woodstock Road

Woodstock VT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
