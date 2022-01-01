Go
Toast

Xecora Montebello

Xecora Gastronomia Urbana

1115 Washington Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gobernador Marlin (1)$4.00
Sinaloence LG$19.00
Gobernador Cam (1)$4.00
Ensenada Pescado$5.00
El Nemo SM$9.00
Colliflower Taco$4.00
Ensenada Camaron$5.00
Aguachile Nayarit SM$12.00
Volcán Asada$5.00
Aguachile Nayarit LG$20.00
See full menu

Location

1115 Washington Blvd

Montebello CA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Molly's Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alondras

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salvatore Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

A local favorite that originally started as a small deli & pizzeria in Montebello at Washington and Montebello Blvd. The success of our family business was exclusively by word-of-mouth with good, honest Italian cooking from the south of Italy. Today, our food is still as good as it was when we first opened to the public--by word of mouth--but closer to you by way of the internet.
Our menu includes lasagna, manicotti, cannelloni, eggplant parmigiana, many chicken dishes, specialty pasta dishes, steaks, and seafood. Don't forget about our pizza, calzone, and sandwiches! Our motto is, "who eats well, lives well." Enjoy. Joe & Anthony, owners.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston