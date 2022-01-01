Go
Toast

Yamato

Come in and enjoy!

1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Albacore Delight$16.99
Crunch albacore roll topped with albacore & avocado with green onion, masago
Miso Soup$2.99
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$15.99
Miso & Sunomono Included
Gyoza$10.99
9 pieces
Cheese Golden California$12.99
Deep fried CA roll with cream cheese topped with crunch sauce
Rainbow$17.99
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, red snapper on CA roll with masago, green onion
Crunch$13.99
Crab meat on shrimp tempura roll with crunch sauce
N - Tuna$6.99
California Roll$7.99
Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber
Hot Grover beach Night$16.99
Spicy tuna on shrimpt tempura roll with spicy shin sauce & crunch sauce
See full menu

Location

1741 W Grand Ave. Apt E

Grover Beach CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mama Leah's Grover Beach

No reviews yet

Were ready to take care of you and your family! Call today to order your pizza for pick up or delivery!!!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Rib Line by the Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bee House Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Let's be a part of The Bee House.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston