Young Bucks Coffee & Eatery

Coffee and food, made fresh, with fresh ingredients. Because we care about what goes into our bodies. We are excited to share coffee from all around the world with you as well as unique, affordable, breakfast and lunch items.

1905 26th ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12oz Italian Soda$3.50
Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.
24oz Italian Soda$5.00
Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.
Chocolate Covered Banana
Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies.
Chocolate covered banana - bananas, oats, cocoa, local honey, and a splash of milk.
Banana Bread (GF/DF)$4.50
Made from scratch gluten free, dairy free banana bread. Sweetened with maple syrup. This does contain coconut oil.
Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.00
Philadelphia cream cheese with your choice of bagel.
16oz Italian Soda$4.00
Italian sodas are house made cream sodas just without the caffeine. Mix and match flavors for your own custom soda.
Strawberry Banana
The Strawberry banana smoothie is made with real bananas from our local grocery store blended with toranis strawberry syrup. This is our only smoothie that contains added processed sugar. It is a sweet treat but not to be thought of as a healthy add in. Just a yummy sweet tooth item to enjoy.
Berry Blue
Not getting your fruits and veggies in today? Add a smoothie to the order. Not only with your taste buds be super excited your body will feel the love. We use real fruit and veggies.
Berry blue - blueberries, banana, almond butter, and almond milk.
Mini Doughnuts$3.50
24oz Lotus Energy$6.50
Lotus is a cleaner alliterative to RedBull. Please note, it is still an energy drink but it contains less harmful chemicals.
Location

1905 26th ST

Williston ND

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
