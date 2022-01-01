Yum Yum Donuts
Yum Yum Donuts
SANDWICHES • DONUTS
932 W Highland Ave. • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
932 W Highland Ave.
San Bernardino CA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 4:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Pin Seafood House
Come in and enjoy!
Empire Delicatessen
Empire Deli is family owned and operated. We take pride in having a clean facility offering fresh foods, sliced deli meats & cheese, Italian imports, build your own salads & sandwiches, Hot sandwiches, and also a variety of sides.