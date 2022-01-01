Go
Bagels

Mr Taco Fresh Mexican Grill - Van Buren

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

5701 Van Buren Blvd

Riverside, CA 92503

Menu

Most Popular

#1 Three Taco Plate
$10.99
Popular
#3 Birria Tacos
$10.99
Popular
street corn
$3.49
Popular
16oz Salsa
$4.99
Popular
Aguachile
$16.00
Popular
Camaron Ceviche
$16.00
Popular
Mr Burrito
$10.00
Popular

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Combo
$12.00

Tortas

#4 Birria Torta
$12.99

Tacos

#1 Three Taco Plate
$10.99
Popular
#3 Birria Tacos
$10.99
Popular
Tacos (3)
$15.00

Burritos

Garbage Burrito
$11.00
Mr Burrito
$10.00
Popular
Surf & Turf Burrito
$14.00

Taquitos

(4) Chicken Taquitos
$10.00

Ceviche

Camaron Ceviche
$16.00
Popular

More

Fries
$4.00
Pina
$5.00
Quesabirria
$14.99
Loco Fries
$16.00
32oz Beans
$9.99
Bag of chips
$3.00
32 Oz Rice
$8.99
Rice
$3.99
Mr. Fries
$0.01
Medium
$3.99
Guacamole & Chicharrones
$14.00
Molcajete
$40.00
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5701 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside CA 92503

