Zap Zone - Taylor
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
31506 Grand River Ave, Farmington MI 48336
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - LIVONIA 8 MILE - - LIVONIA
No Reviews
33161 8 MILE ROAD Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurant
Saroki's Crispy Chicken & Pizza - Farmington Hills
No Reviews
31066 W. 12 mile rd farmington hills, MI 48334
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Farmington
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Farmington Hills
4.7 • 2,124
33216 West 12 Mile Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurant