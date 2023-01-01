Go
Banner picView gallery

Zap Zone - Taylor

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

31506 Grand River Ave

Farmington, MI 48336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

31506 Grand River Ave, Farmington MI 48336

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Browndog Barlor - Farmington
orange starNo Reviews
33314 Grand River Avenue Farmington, MI 48336
View restaurantnext
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - LIVONIA 8 MILE - - LIVONIA
orange starNo Reviews
33161 8 MILE ROAD Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Pita Way - Livonia 8 Mile
orange starNo Reviews
33485 West 8 Mile Road Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Wintergarden Tavern - Livonia
orange star3.8 • 603
33320 7 Mile Rd Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Saroki's Crispy Chicken & Pizza - Farmington Hills
orange starNo Reviews
31066 W. 12 mile rd farmington hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
Louisiana Creole Gumbo - Orchard Lake Road
orange starNo Reviews
29216 Orchard Lake Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Farmington

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Farmington Hills
orange star4.7 • 2,124
33216 West 12 Mile Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
Farmington Diner
orange star4.4 • 565
29420 Grand River Ave Farmington Hills, MI 48336
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Farmington Hills
orange star4.3 • 538
31800 Northwestern Hwy Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Farmington

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Zap Zone - Taylor

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston