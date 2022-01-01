Ze's Diner
50s-themed diner serving up an array of traditional American dishes
16731 State Hwy 13
Popular Items
Location
16731 State Hwy 13
Prior Lake MN
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lago Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Charlie’s On Prior
Come on in and enjoy!
Perron's Sul Lago
Come in and enjoy!
The Windmill Cafe
Come in and enjoy!