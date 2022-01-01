Go
Ze's Diner

50s-themed diner serving up an array of traditional American dishes

16731 State Hwy 13

Popular Items

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$12.75
Served with hash browns, eggs & toast, topped with country sausage gravy.
CLASSIC BURGER$12.05
Choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions.
KING KONG OMELET$12.95
Bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese & ham topped with sausage gravy.
MIXED MESS$13.75
Hash browns, onions, peppers, bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & served with toast.
FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST$10.25
Three thick slices, grilled golden brown; sprinkled with powdered sugar.
MEAT & CHEESE OMELET$11.75
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage & cheddar cheese.
HASH BROWNS$4.25
Side Meat$4.50
SAUSAGE, HAM, BACON OR TURKEY BACON
ZE'S SLAM$13.75
Choice of French toast or pancakes, two eggs any style, two meats, & hash browns. Served with toast.
GRAND OMELET$12.75
Ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
Location

16731 State Hwy 13

Prior Lake MN

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
