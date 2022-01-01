Go
Toast

ZimZari Catering

Come in and enjoy!!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4964 merrick Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (780 reviews)

Popular Items

10-Pack Volcano Tacos$55.00
Tortillas Filled with Volcano Shrimp, Crisp Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Sliced Avocado Drizzled with a Chipotle Mayo.
The Beach Party 20-25 people$320.00
50 tacos | 3 salads | Chips and Salsa
Vegetable Quesadilla
Wood-fired California Vegetables Topped with Crispy Onions and Jack and Cheddar Cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Freshly Shaved Monterey Jack & White Cheddar Cheese in a Roasted Flour Tortillas
Burrito Platter
$8.00 Per Person – Minimum 10 People
(Add whole wheat tortillas for an additional cost)
Habanero Edamame
Steamed Soybean Pods tossed in Habanero Oil. Served with a Cilantro Lime Salt for Dipping
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

4964 merrick Rd

Massapequa park NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

VIDA

No reviews yet

VIDA brings an east end vibe to the South Shore serving dishes created with freshness and fun in mind. House-made guacamoles, killer margaritas, craft cocktails and fun desserts make VIDA a spot for all to enjoy.

Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

No reviews yet

Your local casual gathering place for real food and craft beverages. Great place to meet friends and make new ones.

The Dark Horse Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston