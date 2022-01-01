Go
Toast

Zuki Japanese Grill

Come in and enjoy!!

222 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ala Cart Vegetables$5.00
Sirloin Steak (7 oz)$22.00
Maguro (Tuna)$2.50
Hamachi (Yellow tail)$2.50
Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
Sushi Lunch Box$12.00
See full menu

Location

222 Main Street

Evansville IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parlor Doughnuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Collective

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket

No reviews yet

COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket serves up craveable food & drink options in a unique, family atmosphere housed inside a completely revived historic building in Downtown Evansville.

2nd Language Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston