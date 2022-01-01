Go
07 Pub

A neighborhood bar.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

3516 Broadway • $

Avg 4.7 (806 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$10.00
Fried Pickles$8.00
Cheese Curds$9.00
Full Wings$13.00
French Fries$4.00
Loaded Fries$8.00
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Half Wings$7.00
House Salad$5.00
Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoncini
Cheeseburger$11.00
1/3 lb. Fresh Angus, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3516 Broadway

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
