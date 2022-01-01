101 Asian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy our Asian cuisine! We have a wide range of items for you to try, ranging from Chinese cuisine to Hawaiian plates to Sushi! Our head chef has over 30 years of experience working at various types of Asian restaurants, so you won't be disappointed!
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
7170 Beverly Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7170 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Milk Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Parlor - Hollywood
Come in and enjoy!
Petty Cash Taqueria
Take the party home with you. Bottled Petty Cash Margaritas available Togo in 16oz and 4oz sizes.
Winchell's Donut House
Winchell's Donut House