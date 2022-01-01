Go
101 Asian Kitchen

Come in and enjoy our Asian cuisine! We have a wide range of items for you to try, ranging from Chinese cuisine to Hawaiian plates to Sushi! Our head chef has over 30 years of experience working at various types of Asian restaurants, so you won't be disappointed!

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

7170 Beverly Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (4992 reviews)
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7170 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
