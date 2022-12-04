Sushi & Japanese
Yume Sushi Bar 12254 Ventura Blvd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12254 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paris Tokyo by Azai Sushi - 9400 South Santa Monica Blvd
No Reviews
9400 South Santa Monica Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurant
101 Asian Kitchen - 7170 Beverly Blvd
4.5 • 4,992
7170 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Studio City
Stout Burgers & Beers - Studio City
4.0 • 2,191
11262 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
View restaurant