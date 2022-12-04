Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Yume Sushi Bar 12254 Ventura Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

12254 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA 91604

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Sushi-Salmon
Crispy rice spicy tuna

Soups

Miso

$6.00

Miso Mushroom

$7.00

Clear Mushroom

$7.00

Seabass soup

$26.00

Salads

Arugula salad

$12.00

Beets salad

$16.00

Sashimi Salad

$22.00

Spinach albacore salad

$22.00

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Premium Edamame w/sea Salt

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Truffle Edamame

$9.00

Sunomono

$8.50

Seafood Cigar

$8.50

Creamy Rock Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Vegetable Tempura

$12.00

Mix Tempura

$16.50

Shrimp tempura appetizer

$16.00

Crispy rice spicy tuna

$16.00

2 PC Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Crispy rice with spicy shrimp

$18.00

2 PC Crispy rice Shrimp

$9.00

Crispy rice with avocado

$12.00

2 PC Crispy Rice Avocado

$6.00

Crispy Rice only

$8.00

Vegetables

Shishito peppers

$12.00

Sauteed Lotus Roots

$10.50

Sauté Green beans

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts w/fresh truffles

$18.00

Tempura Brussels truffle salt

$11.00

Miso Eggplant

$12.00

Corn Tempura

$14.00

Mushroom Tobanyaki

$18.00

Kushiyaki

Green Okra

$10.50

Zucchini and bell pepper skewers

$7.00

Shitake Mushroom skewers 2 pc

$9.00

Chicken Skewers

$8.00

Tsukune Chicken meatball skewers

$11.00

Seabass skewers 2pc

$19.50

Hot Items

Grilled Salmon

$17.00

Yellowtail or Salmon Collar

$24.00

Miso Black Cod

$23.00

Grilled Seabass plate

$24.00

grilled seabass with fresh truffles

$35.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp Escabeche

$23.00

White Fish Escabeche

$23.00Out of stock

Grilled Mackerel

$15.00

Yellowtail Ribs

$15.00

Sushi

Sushi-Albacore

$9.00

Sushi- Albacore Belly

$10.00

Sushi-Tuna

$10.00

Sushi Blue Fin tuna

$14.00

Sushi Medium toro

$22.00

Sushi-Toro

$24.00

Sushi O Toro

$29.00

Sushi Yellowtail

$9.00

Sushi-Yellow tail belly

$10.00Out of stock

Sushi-Kampachi

$10.00

Sushi-Salmon

$9.00

Sushi salmon belly

$10.00Out of stock

Sushi-Seared Salmon w/Truffle Oil

$11.00

Sushi-Ikura

$11.00

Sushi-Tai

$10.00

Sushi-Halibut

$10.00

Sushi-Engawa

$10.00

Sushi-Octopus

$8.50

Sushi-Uni

$33.00

Sushi-Hokkaido Scallop

$10.00

Sushi-Snow Crab

$11.00

Sushi-Saba

$8.50

Sushi-Unagi

$9.50

Sushi-Sweet Shrimp

$18.00

Sushi- Spanish Mackarel

$12.00Out of stock

Sushi blue shrimp

$8.50Out of stock

Sushi- Sockeye Salmon

$9.50

Sushi Sea Eel

$12.00

Sushi- Oregon Albacore Belly

$14.00Out of stock

Cut Rolls

California Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Baked crab roll

$10.00

Baked Snow Crab Roll

$13.00

Creamy salmon roll

$10.00

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Vegetable Roll

$9.50

Toro Taku Roll

$19.00

Negi Toro Roll

$16.00

Negihama Roll

$11.00

shrimp tempura cut roll

$14.00

Creamy Rock Shrimp Tempura on Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.00

Tuna Roll

$10.50

Hand Rolls

California H.R

$9.50

Spicy Tuna H.R

$10.50

Baked Crab H.R

$10.00

Baked Snow Crab H.R

$12.50

Blue Crab H.R

$12.00

Creamy salmon H.R

$9.50

Avocado H.R

$7.50

Cucumber H.R

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura H.R

$10.50

White Fish Tempura H.R

$10.50

Salmon H.R

$9.50

Spicy Salmon H.R

$9.50

Spicy Shrimp H.R

$9.50

Negitoro H.R

$16.00

Negihama H.R

$11.00

Toro Taku H.R

$19.00

Speciality Rolls

Yume Roll

$21.00

Dream Roll

$21.00

Garlic Albacore Roll

$21.00

Yellowtail cilantro roll

$21.00

Citrus Roll

$22.00

Halibut Roll

$20.00

Green Dragon Roll

$22.00

Shrimp on Shrimp Roll

$22.00

Seabass Sp. Roll

$24.00

Special Vegan roll

$20.00

Sashimi Specials

Halibut with yume

$28.00

Halibut Sashimi w/Fresh Truffle

$43.00

Red Snapper Sashimi w/Yuzu Kosho

$29.00

Red Snapper Sashimi w/Fresh Truffle

$44.00

Yellow Sashimi w/Jalapeno

$28.00

Octopus Sashimi with Yuzu

$26.00

Kampachi Sashimi w/Miso

$28.00

Albacore Sashimi w/Ginger & Onion

$26.00

Albacore crispy onion

$26.00

Hawaiian Fresh Albacore Poke

$24.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$26.00

Salmon Carpaccio w/ Fresh Truffle

$40.00

Octopus Carpaccio

$26.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$26.00

Albacore Carpaccio

$26.00

Tuna Steak w/Japanese Salsa

$26.00

Box

Yume Box

$34.00

Sides

Kizami Wasabi

$3.00

Yuzu Kosho

$2.00

Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Shiso Leaf

$1.00

Avocado

$3.00

Gobo

$2.00

Masago

$3.50

Garlic Chips

$2.50

Bowl Ginger

$5.00

Ginger

$1.00

Sesame seeds

$1.00

Tofu

$3.00

Green Onios

$0.75

Ponzu

$1.00

Bowl Lemons

$2.50

Cilantro

$1.00

Cucumber Side

$2.00

Crunchy Garlic w/ Chili Oil

$3.00

Real Wasabi Large

$25.00

Takuan/Oshinko

$3.00

Crispy Onions

$3.00

Side Sauce

Yuzu Juice

$1.50

Sp. Mayo

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$1.50

Cod Sauce

$3.00

Truffle Oil

$3.00

Chilli oil

$1.00

NA Bev

Ramune

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00

Yuzu Soda

$9.00

Iced Green Tea

$6.50

Hot Green Tea

$5.50

Houji Cha Roasted Green Tea

$5.50

Mint Tea

$5.50

Beer

Kawaba "Snow Weizen"

$12.00

Kawaba Twilight Ale"

$12.00

Echigo

$13.00

Choose kind

Ice Cream

$5.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Orange

$4.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12254 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604

Directions

Gallery
Yume Sushi Bar image
Yume Sushi Bar image
Yume Sushi Bar image

