10 North Main

Creating memorable experiences through genuine human connection in Downtown Minot. Featuring prime steaks, fresh seafood, curated wines, and classic handcrafted cocktails. Join us!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

10 Main St N • $$$

Avg 4.4 (545 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & Chevre Pasta$22.00
Smoked chicken, goat cheese cream, fresh herbs.
Calamari$11.00
Lemon Basil Aioli.
Garlic Parm Mushrooms$8.00
Beef Curry Tips$28.00
USDA Prime Beef tips, sauteed onion, mushroom, bell pepper, curry cream.
Mashed Potatoes$8.00
Filet Mignon$35.00
8oz Hand Cut
Pheasant Strips$18.00
Local pheasant, sweet Thai chili glaze.
Squash Ravioli$20.00
Seasonal Butternut squash, salt & pepper cream, nutmeg.
Cheesecake$7.00
Half House Salad$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10 Main St N

Minot ND

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

