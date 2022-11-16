Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Burgers

Badlands Minot, North Dakota

1,279 Reviews

$$

1400 31st Ave SW

Minot, ND 58701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tortellini
Southwest Wrap
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Hand-battered white cheddar cheese curds fried just right. Served with Badlands marinara sauce.

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$11.00

Our fresh chicken wings are deep-fried to perfection. Choose from our selection of flavors: Hot, Cajun, BBQ, and Sweet Chili Sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Double battered dill pickles fried to perfection, served with ranch.

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Soft deep fried pretzel sticks seasoned with salt and served with our melted three-cheese blend.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Artichoke and spinach dip recipe is one of the most craved guilty pleasures, you’re going to love it. Served with chips.

Sweet Chili Shrimp

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$11.00

Breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in a tangy-sweet heat sauce.

Burgers / Sandwich

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Fresh, Certified Angus Beef ground patty loaded with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Badlands Burger

$14.00

Fresh, hand-pattied ground chuck topped with melted cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon and onion tanglers

Patty Melt

$13.00

Some perfection can’t be messed with! Fresh, hand-pattied ground beef topped with sautéed onions, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.

San Juan Burger

San Juan Burger

$14.00

Fresh, hand-pattied ground chuck topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, lettuce and pico de gallo. We add jalapeño mayo for a little kick!

Philly

Philly

$15.00

Ribeye thinly sliced to perfection, then paired with sautéed onions, red and green peppers, topped with pepper jack cheese and a Badlands spicy spread of jalapeño mayo and served on a hoagie bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Golden fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato, with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

San Juan Fd Chx Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips and pico de gallo topped with pepper jack cheese. We add jalapeño mayo for a little kick!

San Juan Gr Chx Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips and pico de gallo topped with pepper jack cheese. We add jalapeño mayo for a little kick!

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, crunchy tortilla strips, and southwest ranch dressing.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Steak

NY Strip

NY Strip

$28.00

12 oz center cut New York strip cooked to your liking.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$28.00

12 oz richly marbled Ribeye, cooked to your liking

Sirloin 10oz

Sirloin 10oz

$23.00
Sirloin 6oz

Sirloin 6oz

$19.00

Chx / Entrees

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Breast grilled in a savory bourbon sauce.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Hand breaded chicken breast fried golden brown and topped with country gravy.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Fresh chicken tender loins, double dipped in our special breading recipe and deep fried to perfection. Served with honey mustard.

Pot Roast

$15.00

Our juicy pot roast fits the bill for simple but delicious dining.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$15.00

Badlands bold sauce perfectly flavors this stir fry. Made with grilled chicken, red and green peppers, red onion, carrots, and broccoli served over a bed of white rice.

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$16.00
Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$15.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Badlands chefs make this outstanding Alfredo sauce fresh daily using white wine, garlic, basil, and oregano. Its the perfect complement to linguine and topped with grilled chicken, broccoli, and Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Tortellini

Chicken Tortellini

$18.00

Our chefs mix tortellini noodles with our own Cajun Alfredo sauce which includes red peppers and spinach. Topped with grilled chicken.

Italian Sausage Pasta

$15.00

Seafood

Bourbon Salmon

Bourbon Salmon

$20.00

Salmon fillet marinated in a bourbon sauce, pan-seared, and topped with bourbon seasoned vegetables.

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$20.00

Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned with Cajun spices and grilled to perfection on a cedar plank.

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Shrimp

$16.00

Hand battered cod served alongside hand battered fried shrimp.

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Grilled shrimp brushed with lemon lime butter and dusted with lemon pepper. Best served on a bed of wild rice with broccoli.

Tilapia Alfredo

$16.00

We season a tilapia fillet and sear it to perfection in our blackening pan. We then top it with a Cajun crab Alfredo sauce. Best served on a bed of wild rice and broccoli.

Walleye - Grilled

Walleye - Grilled

$18.00

Walleye fillet grilled with lemon lime butter and lemon pepper.

Dessert

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$7.00

Classic Cheesecake

$7.00

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Chx Tenders

$5.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

Soup And Salad

Berry Bleu Salad

Berry Bleu Salad

$14.00

Crisp lettuce topped with citrus grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and candied pecans. Served with a side of poppy seed dressing.

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken served over fresh bed of lettuce topped with a colorful mix of black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, crunchy tortilla chips, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of Southwest Ranch.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Badlands traditional Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken.

Cup Tortilla

$4.00

Bowl Tortilla

$6.00

Cup SOD

$4.00

Bowl SOD

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cup Chili

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Badlands Fresh, Friendly, Local comfort food Restaurant & Bar for any occasion. Dine in, Pick up. blgrill.com

Website

Location

1400 31st Ave SW, Minot, ND 58701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Badlands Restaurant & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 383
1712 20th Ave SE Minot, ND 58701
View restaurantnext
10 North Main
orange star4.4 • 545
10 Main St N Minot, ND 58703
View restaurantnext
Ground Round
orange star4.2 • 284
2110 E Burdick Expy Minot, ND 58701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minot

10 North Main
orange star4.4 • 545
10 Main St N Minot, ND 58703
View restaurantnext
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 383
1712 20th Ave SE Minot, ND 58701
View restaurantnext
Ground Round
orange star4.2 • 284
2110 E Burdick Expy Minot, ND 58701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minot
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston